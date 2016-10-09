Patient hearing: Collector T.G. Vinay listening to complaints from patients during an inspection at the government hospital in Dindigul on Saturday.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

More facilities are to be provided for patients and visitors at the government headquarters hospital here.

Addressing reporters after an inspection of the hospital on Saturday, Collector T. G. Vinay said that the Joint Director, Health Services, had been directed to prepare a report to create additional facilities in the area available on the complex.

He pointed out that of the 140 child deliveries in the GH in the last one week, 92 happened the normal way. The hospital also provided speciality treatment like dialysis for ordinary people. Since the names of medicines prescribed for out-patients were fed into computers, it was possible to provide precise treatment for sick people.

The Collector, according to an official press release, instructed the hospital authorities to regulate parking of two-wheelers and also keep the environs neat and clean. The Collector was accompanied by Balasubramani, Joint Director, Health Services, in the inspection.