Forest Department and WWF-India together conducted awareness programmes for school students in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) as part of the Wildlife Week celebration that concluded recently.

The celebration encompassed taking about 190 students of two schools, Bannariamman Public School, Sathyamangalam, and HRM School, Bhavani Sagar, on field exposure visit to STR where they were shown the video footage of camera trappings of wild animals, and engaged in a quiz programme, said N. Krishnakumar, senior project officer, WWF-India, Western Ghats Nilgiris Landscape.

In Hasanur Division, a bicycle rally was taken out by students of Thalawady Government Higher Secondary School.

A Nature Camp was conducted for the students of Government HSS as also those belonging to Government Tribal High School, Geddesal.

The former group went on nature walk in Binakanahally Beat while the latter group of students were taken for Nature Trek at Soppannabetta, said C.H. Padma, District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division.

In all, over 600 students were involved actively in the nature walk and bicycle rally, along with 30 of their teachers, by Forest Range Officers Udayaraj, Palanisamy, and Amulraj, and other forest personnel.

Students, who took part in the nature camps, were given T-shirts with STR inscription, and those who participated in the bicycle rally received certificates.

Students were taken on a field exposure visit to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve