‘Getting compensation for drowned fishermen should be made easy’

THOOTHUKUDI

The fishermen in the district have appealed to the State government to simplify the procedures for getting compensation for the fishermen who drown in sea.

Raising the issue in the monthly fishermen grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Friday, former president of Tharuvaikulam panchayat Maharajan said the families of the fishermen who drowned in sea while fishing were asked to submit 15 types of certificates for getting compensation. They had to run from pillar to post to get them, he said.

Fishermen Santiago, Esakki Muthu and Gayaz also appealed to the Collector to simplify the procedure for getting compensation.

Collector M. Ravikumar, who chaired the meeting, assured the fishermen of appropriate action in this connection.

Mr. Maharajan said the people of Tharuvaikulam organised a fast a few months ago demanding the arrest of those who damaged the statue of St. Antony and took away the collection from the hundial kept at the church. Police assured the protesters of prompt action, and the fast was withdrawn. “However, cases were registered against 17 Tharuvaikulam villagers, which should be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

The Collector promised to take earnest measures in this connection.

When fisherman Selvam said they had to pay ₹ 1,000 for getting ‘no objection certificate’ from the police for applying for identity card, the Collector asked Fisheries Department officials to give the cards directly to the fishermen instead of asking them to submit ‘no objection certificate’ issued by the police.

When Joint Director of Fisheries P. Reena Selvi said the fishermen had to obtain the certificate from the police as per the existing norms, Mr. Ravikumar said he would recommend to the government to make the procedure simple.

Mr. Gayaz said the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, which was introduced in 1983 with the objective of protecting country boat fishermen, had been amended in favour of mechanised boat fishermen without consulting the country boat fishermen.

“The Collector had promised in a previous meeting of action against the mechanised boats built in violation of the existing norms. Almost all mechanised boats are longer than the permitted measurement and are powered by high-power imported engines. However, the Fisheries Department officials are taking action against such mechanised boat fishermen even after their boats destroy country boats on the high seas,” Mr. Gayaz said.

The Collector once again assured that action would be taken against the violators.