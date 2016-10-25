A young couple was attacked by a Gaur inside the Sims Park in Coonoor on Monday.

They were taken to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The Coonoor police said I. Dinesh (29) from Manivakkam in Chennai, suffered injuries in the face and his wife Thamarai in the stomach and legs.

Surgery

Thamarai underwent surgery at the hospital and is under observation.

Hospital sources said that she suffered collar bone and rib fractures. She is also said to have an injury to the liver.

The incident happened when the two were walking around the lake around 9.30 a.m.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said that a Gaur attacked the couple when they tried to take a picture by getting closer to a herd.

S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said that tourists should never get close to wild animals to take pictures.

(With inputs from M.K. Ananth in Coimbatore)