A portion of the Sim’s Park in Coonoor has been closed to tourists following a gaur attack.— Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy

: A portion of Sim’s Park in Coonoor has been cordoned off by the Horticultural Department, after two tourists were gored by a startled gaur at the park on October 24.

One of the tourists injured in the incident, identified as D. Thamarai of Chennai, succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

N. Mani, Joint Director of Horticulture, Nilgiris, said that around four acres of the park adjoining the forest, from where animals such as gaur frequently enter into the park, have been cordoned off. “We are allowing tourists into the section which has been cordoned off during most part of the day, except in the early morning and late evenings when the animals usually enter the park. We also warn tourists to be careful when they enter sections of the park close to the forest,” Mr. Mani told The Hindu . Forest department officials also renewed their appeal to tourists to steer clear of wild animals.

The couple who were attacked by the animal reportedly tried clicking pictures of it from close quarters when it charged at them.