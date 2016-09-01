Villagers feel such short-term measures will not give a permanent solution

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) removed garbage and other waste accumulated in a tank in Chettinayakkanpatti village near here as part of their ‘Shram Dhan’ programme on Wednesday.

Led by former Dindigul MLA K. Balabarathi, the AIDWA members also removed waste from a supply channel. An earthmover was also used to remove acacia trees grown on the tank bund and desilt the entry point of the channel.

But local people said such short-term measures would not solve this persistent problem. The tank was the only drinking water source for Chettinayakkanpatti panchayat and major irrigation and groundwater recharging source to several villages around it.

“What we need is a strong political will, support and concrete action from the district administration to prevent all industries from letting effluents into the tank. We ourselves will clean it. Political parties should force the government to take action against these units. Industries, especially food processing units, have been discharging effluents into it,” said P. Mariammal, a resident of the village.