They would target people who use high-end cars and spend lavishly

The city police on Thursday arrested a gang of nine for allegedly kidnapping two Chennai-based realtors in Bengaluru on August 21. They forced the duo to accompany them at gunpoint. Among those arrested is a history-sheeter from Ballari and his wife.

The realtors were kidnapped late on Sunday night. The duo — Muthu Kumar and Madan Kumar — were returning from a party in a chauffeur-driven BMW when the gang leader Nagraj waylaid them at Hebbal.

His associates beat up the driver Manikantan. They dragged him out of the car and drove away in the vehicle with the two realtors to a house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

They allegedly beat up the realtors and forced them to call their family and friends with demands to transfer Rs. 9 lakh to different accounts.

Meanwhile, Manikantan reported the incident to the police, who managed to track down the suspects to Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Wednesday. The police also arrested Sangeetha (38), wife of Nagraj, as she had withdrawn the ransom amount from a bank in Ballari.