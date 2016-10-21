Three police personnel, including an Inspector, were injured when an unidentified gang attacked them with lethal weapons while they were providing security to TANGEDCO workers engaged in erection of an electric post at a private farm in Cauvery Ammapatti village near Oddanchatram on Thursday.

The injured – Oddanchatram Inspector of Police Kottaisamy, head constable Muthusamy and their driver Karthi – were admitted to the Government Hospital here for treatment.

Land dispute

The police said Chinnakalai alias Krishnan of Kurumbapatti had been embroiled in a land dispute with his neighbour Veerasamy. Both of them had complained against each other at the police station.

As Veerasamy had applied for an electricity connection to his farm, TANGEDCO workers, accompanied by a police team for security, visited the area on Thursday morning.

However, Chinnakalai refused to allow the Electricity Board staff to pass through his farm, prompting a heated exchange.

As the tussle intensified, some unidentified persons attacked the police Inspector and his team and fled the spot.

A case was registered.

