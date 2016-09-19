Fund to the tune of Rs. 29.67 crore has been sanctioned to village level poverty elimination groups functioning under the Puthu Vaazhvu Thittam in the district so far, said M. Asia Mariam, District Collector.

The government had sanctioned Rs. 30.92 crore to the district, of which Rs. 29.67 crore had already been disbursed to the groups, she said.

Welfare schemes

She inspected the welfare schemes being implemented under the Puthu Vaazhvu Thittam in the villages of Dharumapatti; Konangipatti; Thuttikulam; Kondamanayakkanpatti on Saturday.

Progress

Ms. Asia Mariam said that the Puthu Vaazhvu scheme was in progress in 150 village panchayats spread over seven panchayat unions of the total 15 unions in the district.

So far, 189 groups had been formed in the selected village panchayats and they had launched various welfare programmes.

Under the Puthu Vaazhvu project, a special programme was run for the benefit of the mentally challenged people in Erumapatti block.

Medical camps

Special medical camps were conducted and a total of 421 mentally challenged persons were identified.

They were given specialised counselling and medical treatment.

Of them, 19 were admitted to the hospitals for further treatment, the Collector said. Kumaran, district manager, Puthu Vaazhvu Thittam, accompanied the Collector.