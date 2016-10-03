National » Tamil Nadu

Udhagamandalam, October 3, 2016
Updated: October 3, 2016 05:33 IST

Frost covers parts of Ooty

  • Staff Reporter
The first ground frost of this season has started in Udhagamandalam on Sunday.-Photo: M.Sathyamoorthy
Parts of Udhagamandalam, including portions of Ooty Town, the Race Course, Manjur, Thalaikunda and Sandynallah were carpeted with a layer of frost on Sunday morning.

Usually, frost covers parts of Ooty during early November and December.

However, with temperatures dropping to a minimum of 12 degree celsius, and winds picking up on early Sunday morning, most early risers were witness to the white carpet of frost.

Walkers especially were both delighted, and also inconvenienced in equal measure at the unexpected change in weather.

At the Tea Park on the Ooty-Kotagiri Highway, tea plants were protected from the frost with protective cloth. Similar procedures are also expected to be followed at the Government Botanical Garden if the inclement weather continues.

