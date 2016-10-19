District Forest Officer A. Periasamy has spotted an Indian Pond Terrapin, a fresh water turtle that inhabits a variety of water bodies, on a road near a human habitation near Udumalpet in the early hours of Tuesday.

Also known as Indian Black Turtle, it had strayed from a water source, said Mr. Periasamy, who spotted it during his routine rounds on the forests periphery.

“It is rare sighting of this turtle species on the road close to human habitation. Usually it inhabits fresh water sources and consumes aquatic plants and aquatic insects. It sometimes comes out when darkness sets in, to consume parts of shrubs or carrion lying close to the water bodies”, Mr. Periasamy told The Hindu. Despite the name of ‘Indian Black Turtle’, the colour of the species varies from reddish to dark brown and black. Indian Pond Terrapin is scheduled species under Wild Life Protection Act and hence, its possession and hunting is banned, said Mr. Periasamy.