Freed fishermen reach home

TIRUNELVELI/NAGERCOIL

Seven fishermen from Tirunelveli district, who were arrested by Iranian navy when they inadvertently entered into the territorial waters of the country for fishing, returned to their native places on Friday after their release.

When fishermen Antony Kennedy (45), Gladison (50), Saleth Raja (33), Sagar (39), Vincent (32), all from Koottapuli, and Antony (33) and Prashanth (25), both from Idinthakarai in the district, had ventured into the sea from Bahrain, along with eight other fishermen, in two boats for fishing, they were arrested by the Iranian navy on October 22 last.

After the Ministry of External Affairs held talks with their Iranian counterparts, all the 15 fishermen were released. They reached Chennai on Thursday night. They were received by State Fisheries Minister S. Jayakumar and Fisheries Commissioner Beela Rajesh.

On reaching Tirunelveli on Friday, the fishermen from the district and their families met Collector M. Karunakaran at the Collectorate and thanked him for his efforts in securing their release.

Seven of the remaining fishermen were from Kanniyakumari district, and one was from Ramanathapuram district.

The fishermen from Kanniyakumari district too reached the district Nagercoil on Friday morning.

A Iranian court had slapped a fine of ₹4.5 lakh on them and the fishermen were detained in their boats. After persistent efforts, their Bahrain-based sponsor paid the fine on their behalf.

The fishermen thanked the Central and State governments for their proactive steps and sought financial assistance from the government to repay the money they owed their sponsor who paid the fine amount on their behalf.

A petition was submitted at the Collectorate in Nagercoil in this regard by Fr. Churchill, general secretary of South Asian Fishermen Fraternity.