Free wi-fi in Metro stations, trains soon

The Chennai Metro Rail has planned to provide free wi-fi facility in stations by the year-end and in trains by mid next year.

According to sources in Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), when the facility is made available, it will attract a lot of commuters. “We have not considered levying charges for wi-fi services as yet. At least during the initial period it will be free. Currently, our focus is to start wi-fi services in the elevated stations and then it will be introduced in the underground stretch too. This we should be able to complete by the end of the year; the work on it has started already,” an official said.

Soon after that, the focus will be to provide wi-fi in trains, he added.

Delhi and Bengaluru Metro Rail started offering wi-fi facility in their stations long ago. But both are yet to launch wi-fi in trains.

‘A great attraction’

Commuters said though most have mobile data, offering free wi-fi will be a great attraction in a mass rapid transit system. Ramanujan S, 67, a resident of Alandur who often travels in Chennai Metro Rail, said, “When we pay so much for a ticket we would obviously want to have free wi-fi facilities. Also, not everyone uses mobile data on the go; so when such facilities are available, it's quite convenient.”

Another commuter Radhika Sambhandam, a resident of Shenoy Nagar, said, having wi-fi in Chennai Central station has been extremely helpful. “The speed we receive is quite good. And looking at how it has worked there, it would be great to have it in other mass rapid transit systems too. While we wait for trains it helps in keeping us engaged,” she added.

But before focussing on wi-fi, Chennai Metro Rail needs to first instal mobile connectivity for the underground stretch, she added.