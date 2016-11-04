Applications are invited from eligible drivers for undergoing 45-day free training at Ashok Leyland Drivers Training Institute in Vallipuram here and obtaining heavy motor vehicle license.

A press release from the collectorate said that the training is organised and funded by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation in which drivers from across the State can participate. Applicants should have one years of experience after obtaining LMV license and should also have the batch. Apart from free training, lunch and beverages would be provided. Participants would be provided training in operating lorry and bus in town areas and they can obtain the HMV license. During the training period, they would be provided travelling allowance of Rs. 100 per day and upon successful completion of the training, they would be provided the certificate.

For details contact the institute at 04286-267751, 267752, mobile 98945-15382, 94880-35192, emailaltdti.nkl@ashokleyland.com