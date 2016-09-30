The Puducherry government will take all steps to fight against poverty and provide all assistance to the poor. Priority is being given to the implementation of free rice scheme to all eligible persons, said speakers at a function held here to mark the inauguration of the scheme on Thursday. R. Kamalakannan, Puducherry Minister for Agriculture and M. Kandasamy, Puducherry Minister for Social Welfare, gave away the free rice bags to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Kandasamy said that adequate subsidy was being released to persons belonging to Adi-Dravidar community. He gave away cheques towards subsidy under the housing scheme for the Adi-Dravidar beneficiaries on the occasion.

R. Kamalakannan, said that the construction workers constituted a major part of the unorganised sector workers across the district. The district administration had taken steps for sanctioning a monsoon relief of Rs. 4,000 to each eligible construction member.