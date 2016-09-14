A free coaching camp will be conducted here on Sunday (September 18) for the candidates preparing for Group IV examination to be conducted shortly by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

A team of experts drawn from various fields will take classes at MDT Hindu College, Pettai, from 9 a.m. on Sunday and a few Group IV model question papers and question papers of previous exams will be discussed in the class.

Those who have applied for the examination may attend the free coaching class, according to P. Kannappan, formerly IG (Intelligence) and the organiser of the event.

If the response was good, one more class would also be conducted on September 25, he said.