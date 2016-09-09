26 others injured as decorated wooden structure touches overhead wire

Four youths, who were carrying a palanquin with the idol of Our Lady of Velankanni along with several persons at Uvari in Tirunelveli district, were electrocuted on Thursday when the wooden structure decorated with coloured metal foil came in contact with an overhead electric wire.

In the impact, the heavy wooden car with steel reinforcements, weighing more than 500 kg, fell on those who were carrying and supporting it with wooden poles and also on the devotees standing nearby. While D. Raja (31), J. Clive (25), N. Raj (19) and C. Nimoson (18) were electrocuted on the spot, 26 others suffered injuries.

The injured were taken to various hospitals, and are reportedly out of danger.

A section of villagers alleged that TANGEDCO had failed to switch off power supply during the procession. However, TANGEDCO officials said no formal application to disconnect power was received from the festival organisers.

“Even then, we disconnected the electric wires crossing the streets through which the car festival was to be conducted while ensuring power supply in the cables passing along the streets,” a senior TANGEDCO official claimed.

However, the villagers denied it. “Based on the letter we had submitted to TANGEDCO, two wiremen had been deputed to disconnect the wires crossing the streets. The failure to disconnect power led to the killing of the youths,” alleged Viji, president of Uvari Fisherwomen Society.