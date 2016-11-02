The Sri Lankan navy arrested four Rameswaram fishermen along with their mechanised boat on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fishermen, who were part of around 1,500 fishermen ventured into sea on Monday morning, were fishing on the high seas, south west of Delft island when the Sri Lankan navy arrested them after chasing away other fishermen, according to reports here.

The Sri Lankan navy later produced the fishermen before a court and were remanded in judicial custody in Jaffna prison till November 15.

The arrest comes on a day when the Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen left for Delhi to take part in the bilateral talks, convened by the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) division of the Ministry of External Affairs to work out a solution to the vexatious fishermen issue.