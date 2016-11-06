Two days after a video showing four employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) receiving money from an entrepreneur for giving new power connection was telecast by television channels, they were placed under suspension here on Saturday.

R. Manivannan, Superintending Engineer, Salem Electricity Distribution Circle issued orders placing Assistant Executive Engineer Venugopal, Junior Engineer in Mallur, Saravanan, Commercial Inspector Kandasamy, and Field Assistant Kandasamy under suspension. TANGEDCO sources said that based on media reports, they were placed under suspension and added that they did not receive any complaints or material evidence.

Surendaran (30) approached the officials for getting power connection for his new oil factory. But, they allegedly demanded money from him. Hence, using hidden camera he recorded the visuals of giving money to four officials here recently. Surendaran refused to lodge complaint with the police or TANGEDCP officials and said that he did it to create awareness among people.