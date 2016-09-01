Four persons who were part of the gang that murdered a history-sheeter in Kootathupatti recently surrendered before the Dindigul court on Tuesday. On August 26, the gang murdered R. Vijay alias Vijayakumar (40) of Gandhi Colony in Ayothiapattanam. Karipatti police registered a case and special teams were formed to nab the accused. On Tuesday, G. Dhandapani (29), G. Jegan alias Jeganathan (32), G. Kannan alias Mayakannan (30) and P. Saravanan (32) surrendered before the judge who remanded them to judicial custody.

