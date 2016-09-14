The Sadras police on Tuesday night have registered a first information report (FIR) against four persons and some others for slaughtering a camel early Tuesday morning.

The police received information early this morning that camels were being slaughtered in a particular area.

Subsequently, they rushed to the spot where the animals were said to be slaughtered, overlooking the ban on slaughtering of camels imposed by the Madras High Court.

However, they were not able to stop the crime as those involved in the act escaped along with the meat before the police team reached the spot located in Sadras, around 6 a.m.

After ascertaining the fact that camel slaughtering had indeed been carried out, police registered a case against Khader Mohideen (42), Kareem (39), Ismail (37) and Siddiq (33) and others under sections 188 and 429 of IPC and section 11(L) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five camels that were tied to coconut trees in a grove near Kadumbadi junction on East Coast Road were rescued by the police in the morning. The camels were said to have been bought by one Kamaal of Kadumbadi from Andhra Pradesh for a sum of Rs. 75, 000, police added.