Four members of a family, including two children, died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were travelling was hit by a private bus near Lathuvadi on Namakkal – Mohanur Road here on Monday evening.

Police said, Murugan (35), a native of Uppidamangalam in Karur district, along with his wife Thangamani (33) and two children, Poorvi (4) and Sathish (2), was travelling on a two-wheeler to Kanavaipatti from Namakkal.

While nearing Kondichettipatti, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler.

Their bodies were taken to District Government Headquarters Hospital in Namakkal. The Mohanur police registered a case and are on the lookout for the bus driver who fled the scene.