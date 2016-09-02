Order pronounced in three-year-old case

The Mahila Court here has convicted two men and awarded them 10 years of imprisonment for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at Kothari village under Pallathur police limits in the district.

Pronouncing order in the three-year-old case, Mahila Court Judge Jayaraj also convicted M. Venkatachalam (40) father of the victim, and V. Deivayani (37), her stepmother, on charges of abetment, and sentenced them to undergo two years of imprisonment.

The judge convicted the two main accused – A. Subramani (40) and his friend V. Aathan (22) – under Sections 1 (1), 9(1), 12 and 21(i) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

He also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on them each.

The prosecution case was that Subramani, who was the tenant of Venkatachalam’s house, along with his friend Aathan, sexually abused the victim for nearly two months.

When the girl complained to her father and stepmother, they turned a deaf ear, the prosecution said.

The girl was born to Venkatachalam’s first wife and after her death, he had married Deivayani. As her father and stepmother failed to come to her rescue, the girl reached the police through a neighbour, the prosecution said.

Imprioned

All the four accused, who were present in the court, were lodged in prison after the judge pronounced the order, the police said.