Four persons were injured in an attack by an Indian gaur when they were going to work in a farm near Bodi in the early hours of Tuesday.

The injured were Murugan (47), his wife M. Lakshmi (34), C. Rahim (60) and C. Selvam (42) of Bodi Pudhur. They were admitted to Bodi Government Hospital for treatment.

When they were going to a private farm owned by Raju at Panakodai village on the northern part of the hill in Bodi block, the lone wild animal suddenly attacked them. In the attack, Ms. Lakshmi sustained injuries on the chest, and two others were grievously injuried. Mr. Rahim’s suffered a fracture in the left leg.

Other farm workers rushed them to the hospital. Kurangani police have registered a case in this connection.