Four Tirumala-bound pilgrims from Erode in Tamil Nadu were seriously injured when their SUV collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus on the outskirts of Chandragiri on Saturday morning.

The police said that a four-member pilgrim party was on its way to Tirumala when the accident occurred. The police suspect that the driver of the SUV might have dozed off at the wheel.

The local people and police rescued the injured and shifted them to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati.

The police said all the injured were out of danger.