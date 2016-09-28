The District police have detained under Goondas Act, four accused, including a drug peddler and a murder accused during this week.

Acting on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, Collector S. Natarajan ordered the detention of the three accused on different dates since September 20 and the fourth accused on Tuesday, police sources said.

Those detained under the preventive detention act included M. Mari alias Mareeswaram alias ‘Panku’ Mari (32), arrested by the Kamudhi police, M. Rajkumar alias ‘Kokki’ Kumar (25), arrested by the Ramanthapuram town police and K. Prabu (28), arrested by the Bazaar police.

The Kenikarai police have arrested M. Sudhakar (29) recently after he waylaid a milk vendor at knife point and robbed him of three sovereign-gold chain and Rs. 10,500. He was detained under Goondas Act on Tuesday, police said.

Mari, a drug peddler, was arrested by the Kamudhi police on Kamudhi Mudukulathur Road, who seized from him 1.5 kg of ganja, police said. He had indulged in robbery cases in Madurai, Mudukulathur and Kadaladi areas and was facing an attempt to murder case as well.

Rajkumar was facing as many as eight criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case. Prabu was arrested by the Bazaar police on charges of murdering the wife of an ex-serviceman for gain.

Inspectors of police of the respective police stations served the detention orders on the accused, after which they were lodged in Madurai central prison, police said.