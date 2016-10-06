Thoothukudi Fast Track Mahila Court Judge J. Flora on Wednesday convicted four accused found guilty of causing simple injuries to a 29-year-old widow, a resident of Krishnarajapuram here. The accused — N. Karmeham (26), S. Nagarajan (24), A. Balamuniyasami (32) and M. Muthu Mariappan (26) — from Pudur Pandiyapuram, forcibly held her under a bridge near the locality when the victim suffered injuries on her abdomen, neck and other parts of the body when she was trying to free herself. The incident occurred on June 26, 2013. Puthiyamputhur police filed a case. The Judge punished the accused under Section 323 of IPC and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 each, sources said.

