Four students of Sethupathy Government Arts College here, who were waiting at the bus stop, and a construction worker were injured when a car hit the students and crashed into a concrete mixer machine on Thursday evening.

Police said the car, which was proceeding towards Paramakudi from here, suddenly swerved to the right and hit the students, who were waiting for a bus on the right side of the road and came to a halt after crashing into the concrete mixer machine.

The police said the driver and two others travelling in the car, who suffered minor injuries, absconded from the scene, triggering speculations that they might have been in an inebriated condition.

While one student was admitted to Ramanathapuram Headquarters Hospital, three other students and the construction worker, who suffered grievous injuries, were admitted to a hospital in Madurai, the police also said.

The police have registered a case and launched a hunt for those absconding.