Four persons who cremated their friend’s body without informing the police and relatives were arrested here on Wednesday.

Kumar (25), Settu (24), Ezhumalai alias Chinnavan (23), Krishnan (26) and Suresh (25), all hailing form Kombakarai village in Denkanikottai, had entered the forest area near their village for hunting on September 30. While fleeing from a snake, the country-made gun that Ezhumalai carried fired accidentally, killing Suresh on the spot. The four reportedly cremated the body in the forest and returned home.

On receiving information, Thottamanju Village Administrative Officer Shankar lodged a complaint with Anchetty police.

A case was registered and the four were arrested.

Seized

The police also seized two country-made guns that were in their possession.

The forest department had also registered a case against them for entering forest area without permission.