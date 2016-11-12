The Fort Dansborg at Tharangambadi (Tranquebar) in the coastal area of the district has been attracting a large number of tourists and history lovers following the completion of renovation and beautification works taken up by the State Archaeological Department. A number of tourists from different parts of the state as also from foreign countries have been visiting the place in the recent times.

The work, among other things, included re-construction of a portion of a wall on the western side of the fort, creating pathways, landscaping, and setting up of galleries with lighting.

The fort is spread over a large area not far from the sea shore. It has a row of rooms both on the ground and the first floor. It includes soldiers’ quarters, warehouse, poultry room, gunpowder room and a kitchen.

The renovation was not only aimed at strengthening the landscape but also re-construction of a wall, part of which collapsed during the last monsoon. The work was executed at an estimated cost of Rs.4.83 crore funded by the Asian Development Bank. The project has given a total facelift to the fort, an official source told The Hindu at Tranquebar. On Friday, an array of tourists from Madurai, Chennai and Puducherry visited the place. One of the tourists, who had come from Dubai, said that he was surprised to have a glimpse of the fort which had been given a total facelift. This fort is considered the second largest Danish Fort in the world and the first one on the Indian soil when the Danes landed here in the 17th century.

According to a note displayed at the fort, Sri Ragunatha Nayak, the ruler of Tanjore (1600 – 1634), granted permission to the Danish East India Company to settle in Tranquebar. The State Archaeological Department, which has been conserving the monument, has been executing the renovation work in eight packages for providing adequate amenities to visitors and tourists at the site. As the fort was very close to the shore, waterlogging at the base of the fort poses a problem, particularly during high tides. To tide over the problem, the Archaeological Department has built a retaining wall. The wall built to a height of about five metres has prevented waterlogging, the source said.