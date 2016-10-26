An AIADMK functionary and former Magudanchavadi panchayat vice-president was murdered by unidentified persons here on Tuesday.

T. Madesh (38) of Jeyapuri Street was a contractor and had served as vice president of the panchayat from 2006 to 2011.

He was married to Sendamarai Selvi and has two sons.

One of his son Suganth Krishna was unwell and was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. His wife was taking care of him at the hospital.

On Monday, Madesh was alone in his house. Next morning, he was found dead with injuries near Pattappan Temple in Magudanchavadi.

Villagers informed his relatives and the police.

Superintendent of Police P. Rajan and Magudanchavadi police inspected the spot and held inquiries. It was revealed that Madesh was strangulated to death by a gang.

The police are inquiring.