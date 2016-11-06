Former Anna University V-C gets five years in graft case

He is accused of taking bribe of Rs 40,000 from a furniture dealer for procurement of dual desks.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University-Coimbatore R. Radhakrishnan on Saturday was convicted to five years rigorous imprisonment by the Special Court for DVAC cases on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

Chief Judicial Magistrate court judge Madurasekaran holding additional charge of the Special Court for DVAC cases found the former VC guilty of the charges.

The prosecution accused him of having demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a furniture dealer for procurement of dual desks for the university, then functioning from a private mill. He allegedly settled the bill only after taking a bribe. The furniture dealer who reportedly paid the bribe was a prosecution witness.

The DVAC had registered an FIR on August 6, 2009, under sections 7, 31 (ii) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Vice-Chancellor was placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan moved the Madras High Court challenging the jurisdiction of the State in suspending him and stated that only the Chancellor had the powers to suspend or remove a VC. The court issued a direction to the trial court asking it to complete the case in six months. This deadline was extended by another three months following a representation from the trial court.

Stating that the time granted by the High Court had elapsed, Radhakrishnan abstained from appearing before the court since April this year and this resulted in the trial court issuing a non-bailable warrant leading to his arrest and remand on August 23.

The prosecution listed as many as 17 witnesses and 32 documents were marked as material evidence.

The case was split into two. The trial with respect to charges relating to amassing of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income is still on. His wife has been named an accused in this second case as the properties were registered in her name.