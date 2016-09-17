P. Kannan, a two-time All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP, passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore city on Friday evening. He was 77.

Mr. Kannan, an advocate by profession, was first elected to the Lok Sabha on AIADMK ticket from Salem constituency in 1977 and again from the neighbouring Tiruchengode constituency in the 1984 elections.

He was a close associate of AAIDMK founder late MGR and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. According to family sources, Mr. Kannan suffered a severe heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where he passed away on Friday evening.

He is survived by wife and two daughters.