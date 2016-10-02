The Forest Department has focussed attention on prevention of forest fires and attending to it without loss of time in the wake of an incident in Sathyamangalam Division earlier this week in which a few hectares had got burnt.

A forest fire, unusual at this time of the year, had burnt the surface of a dry expanse in Kadambur hill area. The fire could be put out by involving locals on the same day, District Forest Officer of Sathyamangalam Division Arunlal said. There was no loss of trees. Only shrubs and grass were burnt. The spread was controlled through counter-firing method, he said.

The fire is believed to have erupted due to natural cause. Forest fires have not been unusual in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve during dry months, but the failure of monsoons has caused the fire at this time of the year, according to N. Krishnakumar, Project Officer, WWF-India, Western Ghats Nilgiris Landscape.

During summer, the department carried out awareness programmes in interior villages as a preventive measure against forest fires. The department also distributed pamphlets cautioning travellers to desist from smoking or carrying inflammable materials inside forest area. Village Forest Committees also did their part by looking out for forest fires for speedy action.