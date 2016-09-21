Big seemai karuvelam trees affect the flow of water into the Singipuram lake in Vazhappadi block, Salem district.-Photo: E. Lakhmi Narayanan

Interface Forestry Division plans to cut the trees from 14 lakes

The Forest Department has taken initiative for the removal of seemai karuvelam trees and karuvelam trees raised by it in 14 major lakes in the district under the social forestry scheme a few years ago by auctioning them shortly.

While the seemai karuvelam trees raised in five lakes will be fully uprooted and eradicated, the karuvelam trees raised in the rest nine tanks will be cut to the ground level.

The Interface Forestry Division, Salem, raised seemai karuvelam and karuvelam trees in the water spread areas in various lakes a few years ago and they have become big trees at present.

Since these trees have become very tall and were affecting the free flow of water in to the lakes, the local people have been demanding the removal of the same for quite some time.

The forest department has proposed to uproot and fully eradicate the seemai karuvelam trees that stood in the water spread of five major tanks situated in the villages of Singipuram, Somampatti, Umayalpuram, Iluppainatham, and Idumbaneri.

Besides affecting the environment they also affect the ground water level to a big extent.

The lakes in Singipuram and Somampatti villages in Vazhappadi union were major water bodies spread over in an area of 85 acres.

The seemai karuvelam trees have occupied the entire water spread area of these lakes.

The farmers of the four surrounding villages of Somampatti, Singipuram, Mannarpalayam and Vilaripalayam taking advantage of the presence of these major lakes were busily engaged in farm activities till a few years ago. The presence of these trees in the two lakes, has badly affected the ground water level in these villages. Due to this, the agricultural activities have become a thing of the past for the last few years.

The local people in general and the farmers in particular have been demanding the total eradication of seemai karuvelam and karuvelam trees from the water bodies in the district. The Madras High Court too directed the government to take steps for the removal of seemai karuvelam from the water bodies recently.

Following this, the Interface Forestry Division has planned to cut the seemai karuvelam and karuvelam trees from 14 lakes this year, forest department sources told The Hindu here recently.

The department is involved in the work of taking survey to arrive at the value of these trees in these 14 tanks.

The trees will be auctioned soon, the sources said.

While about 70 per cent of the income accrued from the auction will go to the respective local bodies where these tanks stood, the rest will be given to the departments which maintained these trees.

Periyarmannan of Vazhappadi and Maheswaran of Somampatti, both social activists, commended the forest department for taking initiative without any delay for the elimination of seemai karuvelam from the water bodies.