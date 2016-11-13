They are being advised to visit bank branches at the nearest airport

Foreign nationals in Tiruvannamalai have been facing problems in getting the old notes exchanged in the demonetisation drive.

They are not able to exchange Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 notes for the new currency because of the long queues in front of banks. Some banks even turned them away advising them to visit branches at the nearest airport.

Arne, a regular visitor to Tiruvannamalai from Germany, is running out of money. “Some shopkeepers, who know me, have allowed me to pay after a week or so. But those who don’t have friends face many difficulties. If government can open special counters for foreigners here that would be helpful,” he says. The money exchangers and hotels in the town too have run out of currency. They could not exchange Indian currency into foreign currency.

Assaf Reemim, a tourist from Israel, was given only Rs. 4,000 and he could not manage with that money. He sarcastically asks, “money changers have no cash. Am I doomed to spend the rest of my visit in bank queues?”

Appu, a guide who runs a guest house, says: “Several westerners completely ran out of money. They don’t have money even for their food and water. I arranged little bit money for my guests. I know a group of people from Spain who took only fruits for a day since their stock of money is depleting fast. Some people see it as an opportunity to earn. They exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes for lower denomination for a hefty commission. The situation in which Indian currency is not accepted in India is earning a bad name for the country,” he said.

A bank official said that they did not have any clarity on the guideline in dealing with foreign nationals. A few officials said that a photocopy of the passport could be accepted as proof and exchange of old notes for new notes could be done at any branch.