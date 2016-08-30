‘TN has decided to implement monorail to integrate existing, upcoming transport systems’

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s pet project, the Mono Rail, is back in the scheme of things, with two corridors planned to be set up by the government.

The government plans to set up 43.48 kms of monorail lines – a 20.68 km line from Poonamallee to Kathipara with a link from Porur to Vadapalani, and another line spanning 22.80 kms between Vandalur and Velachery –Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar informed the State Assembly on Monday.

While the Poonamallee-Kathipara line is planned to be executed through public private partnership on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis at an estimated project cost of Rs. 3,267 crore, the second line from Vandalur to Velachery is proposed to be taken up under multilateral funding with an estimated project cost of Rs. 3,135.63 crore, the policy note tabled by minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar said. A proposal for the line between Vandalur and Velachery has been sent to the Government of India, the note said.

“The share of public transport in the urban transport system of Chennai is currently 27 per cent which is eventually proposed to be increased to 46 per cent by 2026. The government of Tamil Nadu has decided to implement the Mono Rail project in Chennai to integrate the existing and upcoming transport systems,” the policy note said.

This is the third time, the AIADMK government is making efforts to set up the mono rail network. In 2006, Ms. Jayalalithaa announced a proposal to set up 300 kms of monorail comprising 18 corridors. However, when the DMK came to power later that year, the party went ahead with the proposal to set up the metro rail. In 2011, Ms. Jayalalithaa again revived plans to set up the monorail. The government had also planned to integrate the two rail systems where Metro rail would meet the Monorail at Vadapalani and Kathipara.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar also announced that initial work has begun to establish a Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), for monitoring various aspects of integrated metropolitan transport for the city. CUMTA will provide better co-ordination among various mass transport agenciess such as the MRTS, Metro Rail, proposed mono rail, MTC and agencies like the Chennai Corporation, Traffic Police and CMDA, he said.