Bovine friendly:Collector S.A. Raman launches the vaccination drive against foot-and-mouth disease at Poigai Pudhur village in Vellore on Thursday.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Over 9,000 cattle vaccinated on first day; campaign to continue till September 21

Vaccination of cattle against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) commenced across the district on Thursday.

The drive, which will go on till September 21, covered as many as 9,643 cattle on the first day of vaccination.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Vellore plans to vaccinate a total of 5,48,102 cattle in the 11th round of the vaccination drive. Collector S.A. Raman launched the drive at Pogai Pudhur village.

“We have formed a total of 133 teams, each comprising a veterinary assistant surgeon, a cattle inspector and an animal husbandry assistant. These teams will visit each village panchayat on a specific date, and vaccinate the animals,” said T. Manoharan, deputy director and specialist, Department of Animal Husbandry, Vellore.

Doctors operating at milk producers cooperative societies would also assist these teams.

The secretaries of the societies and village-level workers would also be involved in the drive, he added.

The department has been taking up intensive campaign to vaccinate cattle against this viral infection once in six months, he said. “This is because the disease causes economic loss to farmers. Affected animals become unproductive, that is, there will be a substantial or drastic reduction in milk yield. The animal will not be in a position to maintain its own body temperature and will suffer from hyperthermia,” he added.

The symptoms of the disease included rise in temperature, lack of feed, incomplete/complete cessation of milk yield and there would be vesicles on the animal.

G. Elango, regional joint director of Animal Husbandry department and N. Aruljothi Arasan, general manager of Vellore Aavin were present.

