The eleventh round of foot-and-mouth disease vaccination for cattle has been launched in Tiruvannamalai District.
District Collector (in-charge) S. Palani has launched the drive in Durgai Nammiyanthal village on Thursday in the presence of S. Kandasamy, regional Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry.
About 76 teams have carried out drive in the district.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.