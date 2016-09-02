The eleventh round of foot-and-mouth disease vaccination for cattle has been launched in Tiruvannamalai District.

District Collector (in-charge) S. Palani has launched the drive in Durgai Nammiyanthal village on Thursday in the presence of S. Kandasamy, regional Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry.

About 76 teams have carried out drive in the district.

