Hosur rose growers, largest supplier in the country, estimate losses to be over Rs. 22 cr.

The ongoing inter-State hostility between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has hit local rose growers. The three-week-long freeze in vehicular movement between the two States has cut transportation of roses to export as well as domestic markets.

Local growers in Hosur, the largest supplier of roses in the country, estimate their losses (since the start of the agitation) to be between Rs 22 crore and Rs 25 crore. Domestic demand for flowers in Tamil Nadu is generally dull in September – it coincides with the Tamil month of Purataasi (a month in which no religious ceremonies take place). Hence, smaller growers look to sell outside Tamil Nadu, while big exporters with cold storage facilities supply overseas, primarily the Central and South East Asian Countries.

Bala Siva Prasad, president of the Hosur Small Farmers Federation, which has about 600 growers under its umbrella, says, “The local market is a dry season with no weddings or muhurtams this month. So, we bank on the Delhi market and Dubai.” For him, the domestic market in Hyderabad, Telangana and Rajamundry have also been affected, since vehicles have to pass through Karnataka..

For Narayanan Balakrishnan, the head of Alankar Flora farms at Denkanikottai, the export market is Singapore and Malaysia. Since the second week of September, his operations have totally stopped. To fulfil prior orders, he had to route his exports via the Tiruchy airport twice – instead of the Bengaluru airport. “That is not possible every time,” he says. Till September, Alankar Flora had a daily production of 10,000 stems and exported 9,000 stems, three batches of 3,000 steps each, every week.

He has run up a loss of Rs. 20 lakh and over 65 per cent of his flowers have been wasted. Other growers are trying more desperate measures. Prasad is transporting as many flowers as can be accommodated in his car to the airport. Living in Bagalur, bordering Karnataka, his own vehicles with Karnataka registration have to an extent cushioned his losses. “My own vehicle, at best, can only carry four boxes, each with 200 stems,” he says.

The crisis has driven down local prices of flowers. Till the first week of September, roses were priced between Rs.6 and Rs.9, while Gerbera was priced between Rs.4 and Rs.6 and Carnations between Rs.7 and Rs.10.

The price of rose has fallen to Rs.1 to Rs.2; Gerbera between Rs.50 paise to Rs.1 and Carnations from Rs.2 to Rs.3. Prices of flowers in the Delhi market are promising: Roses are priced at Rs.7; Gerbera at Rs.4 and Carnations at Rs.7 in Delhi.

Transporters make hay

In the meantime, Karnataka vehicles are profiteering from the inter-State tension. Transportation that costs Rs.1,500 to the airport now costs Rs.5,000. It cuts into our profit margins, says Prasad.

Many farmers have now stopped production. For long, roses and chrysanthemums from this little town of Hosur have added colour at many a candle-lit evening, but today the flowers have become a casualty to hostliy.