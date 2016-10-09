Prices of flowers at the Thovalai flower market have shot up as Ayudha Puja celebrations near.

A wholesale flower seller in Thovalai Flower market told The Hindu on Saturday that people from nearby districts have been thronging the market in large numbers for the last two days for buying flowers for the pooja.

Due to huge demand during the festival season, the rates of flowers have almost doubled on Saturday, compared to the rates prevailing earlier this week. A kilogram of jasmine was being sold anywhere between Rs. 600 to Rs. 700 per kg

Similarly, the price of pichipoo went up to Rs. 850 a kg. Heavy demand was seen for marygold and rose procured from Hosur and surrounding areas.

Many makeshift flower shops have sprung up in the vicinity of the flower market to cash in on the opportunity. According to traders, the following were the prices of flowers (per kg) sold at the market on Saturday : Yellow kendhi Rs. 80, Salem arali Rs. 240, Vaadamalli Rs. 70, Sevvanthi Rs. 260, button rose Rs. 220 and Kozhipoo Rs. 50. It was expected that the prices of flowers would shoot up further on Sunday due to heavy demand, the traders said.

