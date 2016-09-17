The price of flowers crashed in the Salem markets on Thursday. The price has come down considerably in the VOC market, one of the major flower markets in the western region, this week. The price of sanna malli and gundu malli, which were selling at Rs. 300 per kg each last week, has come down to Rs. 200 on Thursday.

The price of kakkattan flowers has come down to Rs. 80 per kg from Rs. 160; the price of sambangi has come down to Rs. 40 from Rs. 140; samanthi to Rs. 50 from Rs. 100; and button rose to Rs. 120 from Rs. 200.