The price of flowers crashed in the Salem markets following spurt in the arrivals.

The price of ‘gundu malli’ which stood at Rs. 200 per kg during last week dipped to Rs. 160 on Sunday. Similarly, the price of ‘sannamalli’ was priced at Rs. 140 on Sunday compared to Rs. 190 last week; ‘kanagambaram’ Rs. 200 compared to Rs. 300; ‘samanthi’ Rs. 40 compared to Rs. 100. The price of ‘sambangi’ was Rs. 25 per kg; ‘kakkattan’ Rs. 60; ‘kozhikondai’ Rs. 20.

A cross section of the traders of the VOC flower market in the city said that the markets in the district have witnessed heavy arrival of flower varieties such as sundu malli, sannamalli stock from Veeranam, Panamarathupatti, Pallipatti, Vazhakottapatti, thanks to good harvest season. The price of flowers is expected to go up with Deepavali festival, they added. Meanwhile, the weekly market at Konganapuram on Saturday witnessed a good demand for goats and chicken.