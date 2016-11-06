The flower farmers of Sankagiri area have demanded compensation from the Horticulture Department for the financial loss suffered by them due to the steep fall in the price of flowers.

A large number of farmers have raised sendu malli flowers in villages such as Thevur, Mettankadu, Mettupalayam, Senrayanur, Therku Thottam, Poochamarathukadu etc.

These flowers were sent to Salem and Hosur markets where they fetched good price.

With the festival season coming to an end, the price of sendu malli has nosedived. At present, it is fetching a price as low as Rs. 20 per kg.

The farmers have been suffering heavy financial loss and the Horticulture Department should come to their rescue by sanctioning adequate compensation, a cross-section of the farmers demand.