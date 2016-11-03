Water flow into Kanniyakumari dams dwindled on Wednesday as the wet spell subsided, resulting in intermittent drizzles.

Water level in Perunchani dam touched 20 feet, even as discharge from all dams remained suspended. Water stood at 20 feet in Perunchani dam, with an inflow of 109 cusecs. Pechiparai dam had its level at 12.4 feet, with an inflow of 131 cusecs.

Water level in other dams (in feet): Chittar I 6.66, Chittar II 6.75, Poigai 9.9 and Mambazhathuraiyar 43.23.

The following is the rainfall data (in mm) recorded in the district: Colachel and Kottaram 9 each, Balamore and Myladi 6.2, Nagercoil, Kozhipporvilai, Mullanginavilai and Adayamadai 2 each.