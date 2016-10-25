Handloom and Textiles Minister O.S. Manian and Minister for Khadi and Village IndustriesG. Baskaran at Maruthu Pandiyar memorial at Tirupattur on Monday.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles O.S. Manian and Minister for Khadi and Village Industries G. Baskaran led hundreds of people in paying homage to freedom fighters Maruthu Pandiyar brothers – Periya Maruthu and Chinna Maruthu — at their memorial at Tirupattur on the occasion of their 215th death anniversary on Monday.

Accompanied by Collector S. Malarvizhi, the Ministers paid floral tributes to the warriors by garlanding their statues at the memorial on behalf of the State government.

After District Revenue Officer (DRO) T. Ilango, Sivaganga Lok Sabha member P.R. Senthilnathan and Manamadurai MLA S. Mariappan Kennedy paid their homage, elected representatives and local people paid their respects.

Later, the Ministers, Collector, elected representatives and a large number of general public paid floral tributes to the freedom fighters at the memorial pillar erected near Tirupattur bus stand, where the warriors were hanged from a tamarind tree by the British for rebelling against them.