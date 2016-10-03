Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Mandapam in Kanniyakumari here on Sunday.

Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan paid floral tributes when the sun rays fell on the pedestal on which the urn containing the sacred ashes of Gandhiji was placed before it was immersed at the confluence of the three seas – Triveni Sangamam’’ in Kanniyakumari on February12, 1948.

Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan paid tributes at the ‘Asthi Koodam’ within the mandapam and offered flowers to Gandhi’s portrait at the Gandhi Mandapam at a function organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Leaders of various political parties garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Gandhi Park.