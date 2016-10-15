POTENTIAL PHILATELISTS:Schoolchildren are all ears as the host explains the significance of stamps at an exhibition at the Vellore Head Post Office on Friday as part of the National Postal Week celebrations.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

With the National Postal Week being celebrated from October 9 to 15, an exhibition of stamps was organised at the Vellore Head Post Office (HPO) on Friday. Around 200 students visited the exhibition, the theme of which was flora and fauna in countries.

Philatelist C. Tamilvanan presented his collection of 300 stamps on the flora and fauna of around 40 countries at the exhibition, which was inaugurated by assistant superintendent of posts Murali. Stamps displaying the flora and fauna of countries such as India, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Central American countries and Baltic countries such as Latvia and Estonia enthralled the visitors.

“I also displayed a scented stamp with a picture of a rose released in India. It has the fragrance of a rose, and also a stamp on the kurinji flower,” Mr. Tamilvanan said.

Postal department officials said they had organised a number of events in connection with the National Postal Week, including a meeting with savings account customers, mela on postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance. On the last day of the celebrations, a business development meeting would be organised with corporate customers.

Officials said that during the philately exhibition, various functions of the postal department were explained to students.

Those interested in collecting stamps can register with the HPO on paying Rs. 200. Stamps would be sent to them via registered post. Called philately accounts, there were nearly 600 such accounts at the Vellore HPO, an official said.

Khadir Ahmed, senior post master and Selvakumar, marketing executive, were present at the philately exhibition.