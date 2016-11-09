Two head constables attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Ooty were placed under suspension for allegedly collecting unofficial “toll” from tourists at the Kakanallah Check Post on Tuesday.

The Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, Murali Rambha, ordered an inquiry to be conducted at the checkpost by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Gudalur Sub-Division), R Sreenivasalu, and an ADSP. Following the inquiry, the SP visited the checkpost and checked the closed-circuit television camera footage to verify the reports of fleecing of tourists.

He then placed under suspension two policemen, P.J. Shaji and KS. Manikundan with effect from Tuesday, a district police official confirmed.

The police also took the statements of two Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel at the checkpost. Mr. Rambha told The Hindu that there were 16 checkposts in the Nilgiris, and that the police had displayed the phone numbers of both his as well as that of the local DSP prominently at these places. “If such incidents happen, they can contact us directly and inform us. We will initiate strict action against such persons [who fleece tourists],” Mr. Rambha said.