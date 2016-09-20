Owners of around 300 flats in a residential complex here, which was one of the first luxury apartments built in Tirupur in 2008, resorted to agitation with placards on Monday citing poor maintenance of the building and demanded returning of their deposits with the property.

Led by V. Veeraraghavan, one of the senior most lawyers in Tirupur courts and also president of the Prime Enclave Vistas Flat Owners Welfare Association, the flat owners demanded that the deposits to the tune of Rs. 2.55 crore collected from them by the property developers for meeting any exigencies should be returned to the flat owners’ welfare association.

“Eight years have gone since we bought the flats and hence, the maintenance should be handed over to us”, wthey said.

T. Durai Pandian, secretary of the Association, alleged that a sizeable portion of the amount was found to have been utilised for construction of facilities like swimming pool and club house.

“How can that be allowed as the flats were sold inclusive of all those facilities. Besides, we are giving monthly maintenance charges at the rate of Rs. 2,000 for two-bedroom flats, Rs. 3,000 for three-bedroom flats and Rs. 4,500 for four-bedroom flats”, said Mr. Pandian.

Mr. Veeraghavan added that the developers were now suddenly demanding service tax from them, which they should have paid at the time of selling the flats.

All efforts made by this reporter to contact the property developers, through calls and text messages, did not yield any response.